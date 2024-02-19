Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Yokohama F Marinos and Bangkok United will square off in the second leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The tie is still firmly in the balance, with both sides having canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Thailand last week. Elber and Kota Watanabe scored to give Marinos a 2-0 lead by the 24th minute. However, Nitipong Selanon halved the deficit in the 35th minute while Eid Mahmoud drew the game level in the second minute of injury time.

Bangkok United followed up the draw with another goalless draw away to Sukhothai in the Thai League over the weekend.

They will turn their attention back to the continent as they seek to progress to the last eight. The winner of this tie will face either Shandong Taishan or Kawasaki Frontale in the quarterfinal.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Yokohama F Marinos' last 10 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Bangkok United's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Neither Bangkok United nor Yokohama F Marinos have advanced beyond the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.

Yokohama F Marinos are unbeaten across their last six home games in all competitions (five wins).

Six of Yokohama F Marinos' last seven home games, including each of the last four, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Prediction

Yokohama F Marinos entered the first leg as favorites to advance in this tie. They raced into an early two-goal lead but slipped to allow their hosts to retain qualification hopes heading into this second leg.

Bangkok United proved their mettle to claw back from two goals down and this could inspire them to get a positive result here. However, they have won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

We are backing Yokohama F Marinos to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 Bangkok United

Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Yokohama F Marinos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Yokohama F Marinos to score in both halves