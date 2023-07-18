Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2023

Celtic ramp up their preparations for the new league season with another friendly match this week as they lock horns with Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos in an intriguing clash at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic Preview

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently in second place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kawasaki Frontale in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Celtic, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Scottish Premiership last season and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Scottish side eased past Portimonense by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yokohama F. Marinos have a surprisingly excellent record against Celtic and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams - a 3-0 victory in a friendly game in 2006.

Yokohama F. Marinos' Anderson Lopes has been the most prolific player in the J1 League this season and has scored 15 goals in the competition so far.

After a winning run of seven matches in all competitions, Yokohama F. Marinos are now winless in their last three matches and have lost two of these games.

Celtic scored an impressive 114 goals in their 38 games last season, with Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi topping the goalscoring charts with 27 strikes to his name.

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently the most prolific team in the J1 League and have scored an impressive 44 goals in their 21 games.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have been in excellent goalscoring form over the past year and have talented players in their ranks. The Bhoys were prolific against Portimonense and will look to be at their best in this game.

Yokohama F. Marinos can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Celtic are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-3 Celtic

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celtic to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hyeongyu Oh to score - Yes