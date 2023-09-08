Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Consadole Sapporo to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the second leg of the J League quarter-finals on Sunday.

The two teams met in the first leg on Wednesday, with Consadole recording a 3-2 home win. Yokohama enjoyed an excellent start to the game and opened the scoring in the eighth minute. They took the lead twice in the match but Consadole managed to come back on both occasions and bagged the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time via Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa.

Kenta Inoue was sent off in the 59th minute after picking up his second yellow card of the match and will be suspended for the game. Nonetheless, Katsuya Nagato, who was sent off in the final group stage match will return from a suspension of his own.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 45 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 27 wins. The visitors have nine wins to their name and nine games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the visitors have had the upper hand in their J League Cup meetings. They took the lead on the head-to-head record with a 3-2 win on Wednesday. They enjoy a 5-4 lead in wins and just two meetings have ended in draws.

They'll meet for the fifth time in 2023. The visitors have won three of their previous four meetings while the hosts have just one win. Interestingly, wins for both teams have come in their respective home games.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row. The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins.

The hosts suffered just one defeat in the group stage of the competition, with that loss coming against the visitors in April.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

The Marinos have seen a drop in form recently, with just three wins in 10 games across all competitions, including friendlies. They have lost three games in a row, conceding nine goals while scoring just thrice. Interestingly, all three defeats came in their away games.

They have just one win in their last six meetings against the visitors, though they are unbeaten in their two home meetings in that period. They have just one win in their last five meetings against the visitors in the J League Cup.

While Consa have a better record against the hosts in recent games, they have struggled in their travels, going winless in their last seven away games, suffering four defeats. They have failed to score in three of their last four away games and might struggle here.

Considering Yokohama's home record against the visitors and Consadole's poor away run this season, we expect the hosts to record a win and also overturn the deficit from the first leg.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 Consadole Sapporo.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Asano to score or assist any time - Yes