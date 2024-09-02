Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Consadole Sapporo to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Marinos have directly qualified for this round while the Sapporo booked their place through the playoff round.

Marinos head into the match on a three-game winning streak and in their previous outing, they overcame Cerezo Osaka 4-0 at home in the J1 League last month. Anderson Lopes bagged a brace to take his goal tally for the league campaign to 17.

Sapporo have also been in good touch, recording back-to-back 2-0 wins. They hosted Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League on Sunday as late goals from Ryota Aoki and Musashi Suzuki helped them to a comfortable win.

Trending

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 49 times in all competitions. The home side have the upper hand in these meetings with 31 wins. The visitors have nine wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Marinos are on a four-game winning streak against Sapporo in all competitions and secured a league double with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Marinos have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions and have scored at least two goals in these wins.

Sapporo have won three of their last four games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets and scoring nine goals.

They have been evenly matched in 12 meetings in the J League Cup, with five wins each and two games ending in draws.

They met in the quarterfinals of the competition last season, with Marinos recording a 5-3 win on aggregate.

Marinos are on a five-game winning streak at home in the J League Cup.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Tricolor have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. They are on a six-game unbeaten run at home against Consadole, recording five wins, and are strong favorites. They have enjoyed a 10-game break for the match and should be well-rested here.

Consa have registered back-to-back 2-0 wins while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have won just two of their last seven away games, suffering five losses, and have failed to score in four games in that period.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering the home advantage for the Marinos, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-2 Consadole Sapporo

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Lopes to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback