Yokohama F. Marinos vs Fagiano Okayama Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos and Fagiano Okayama return to action in the Japanese J1 League when they lock horns at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Takashi Kiyama’s men have failed to win their last five away matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Yokohama F. Marinos failed to return to winning ways last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Albirex Niigata at the Nissan Stadium.

This followed a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of football league side ReinMeer Aomori on June 11, a result which saw Patrick Kisnorbo’s side crash out of the Emperor's Cup in the second round and bring their two-game winning streak to an end.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Yokohama so far, as they sit rock-bottom in the J1 League standings, having picked up just 14 points from their 19 games so far.

On the other hand, Fabiano Okayama suffered a 1-0 defeat against Avispa Fukuoka when the two sides squared off at the Kanko Stadium last time out.

Before that, Kiyama’s men were dumped out of the Emperor's Cup on June 11 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Giravanz Kitakyushu on June 11, a result which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Fagiano have picked up 24 points from their 20 league matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed Tokyo Verdy.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Fagiano Okayama Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Yokohama and Fagiano Okayama, with Kiyama’s men claiming a 1-0 victory when the two sides first met on March 29.

Yokohama have failed to win 14 of their most recent 16 games across all competitions, losing 12 and picking up two draws since late March.

Fagiano are on a run of five consecutive away matches without a win (2L 3D) and have won just one of their 10 outings on the road since the turn of the year.

Yokohama have won just one of their last eight home games in all competitions while losing six and picking up one draw since the start of April.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Fagiano Okayama Prediction

While Fagiano have struggled for consistency, they take on an out-of-sorts Yokohama side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 1-1 Fagiano Okayama

Yokohama F Marinos vs Fagiano Okayama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Fagiano’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

