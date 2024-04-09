Yokohama F Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Yokohama F Marinos and Gamba Osaka will battle for three points in a rescheduled J1 League matchday three fixture on Wednesday (April 10th).

The home side are coming off a 2-1 away win against defending champions Vissel Kobe over the weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Anderson Lopes and Yan scoring either side of Taisei Miyashiro to guide the visitors to all three points. Kobe were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute after the red card to Daiya Maekawa.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Consadole Sapporo. Hiroki Miyazawa's 73rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them in 12th spot in the table, having garnered nine points from six games. Marinos are seventh with 10 points to show for their efforts in six games.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 99th meeting between the two sides. Yokohama F Marinos have 48 wins to their name, Gamba Osaka were victorious on 31 occasions while 19 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Yokohama F Marinos claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of Gamba Osaka's six league games this season have produced less than three goals.

Yokohama F Marinos' six league games this term have produced an average of 13.3 corner kicks.

Gamba Osaka have won just one of the last six head-to-head games (four losses).

Marinos' last five league games have been level at halftime.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Yokohama F Marinos are seeking to wrest the league title from Vissel Kobe but have not had the best start to the league campaign. Harry Kewell's side might have been distracted by their continental engagements, having already booked their spot in the AFC Champions League semifinal.

Gamba Osaka saw their five-game unbeaten start to the season end last weekend. The loss made it three games without a win for the Nerazzurri.

Yokohama F Marinos have been dominant in this fixture in recent years and we are backing that dominance to continue with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 1-0 Gamba Osaka

Yokohama F Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Yokohama F Marinos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Halftime result: Draw