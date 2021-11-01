Yokohama F. Marinos vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Yokohama F. Marinos and Gamba Osaka will battle for three points at the Nissan Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The home side will be keen to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 away defeat to Cerezo Osaka last week. All three goals came in the first half, with Yuki Saneto halving the deficit two minutes before halftime.

Gamba Osaka fell to a 2-0 defeat to Urawa Reds on home turf. Kasper Junker and Takahiro Senike scored first-half goals to guide the visitors to all three points.

Despite the defeat, Marinos remain in second spot, having garnered 72 points from 33 matches. Gamba Osaka sit in 13th place on 37 points.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 16 wins from their last 38 matches against Gamba Osaka. The two sides played out a draw on 14 occasions while Osaka were victorious in eight previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Yokohama F. Marinos secured a 3-2 victory away from home.

Both sides have managed two wins and a draw from their last five games in all competitions.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Shinnosuke Hatanaka (tendonitis) is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Shinnosuke Hatanaka

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring), Young-gwon Kim and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono, Young-gwon Kim

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Keisuke Karokawa, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ryuta Koike, Yuki Saneto, Theeraton Bunmathan, Ken Matsubara; Takahiro Ogihara, Takuya Kida, Kota Mizunuma; Teruhito Nakagawa, Kenyu Sugimoto, Leo Ceara

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos are favorites on home turf and despite their recent inconsistencies, the hosts should still have too much firepower for Gamba Osaka.

We are backing the home side to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Gamba Osaka

Edited by Peter P