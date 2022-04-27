Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Yokohama F. Marinos will square off against Hoang Anh Gia Lai at the Thong Nhat Stadium in their penultimate group stage game of the AFC Champions League on Thursday.

Yokohama took one step towards automatic qualification when they defeated Sydney FC 3-0 in their previous outing. They sit atop the Group H standings with nine points, one more than second-placed Jeonbuk. The two teams will meet in the final group stage fixture of the competition to determine which of them progresses to the next round on Sunday.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai, meanwhile, are without a win in their group stage campaign so far but played well to hold Jeonbuk to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing. They have two points from four games and are out of contention for a spot in the Round of 16

#ACL2022 @TheAFCCL Back-to-back wins move Yokohama into pole position in Back-to-back wins move Yokohama into pole position in #ACL2022 Group H! ⚓️ Back-to-back wins move Yokohama into pole position in #ACL2022 Group H! https://t.co/wLtA47NRAo

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Head-to-Head

The two teama will be meeting for just the second this across competitions on Thursday. They last met in the campaign opener earlier this month, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the Japanese side.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yusuke Nishida continues to be the only absentee for the Marinos with injury, while Ryotaro Tsunoda will serve a suspension after seeing red against Sydney FC last time around.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: Ryotaro Tsunoda.

Unavailable: None.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

There are no reported injuries, but Nguyen Duc Viet and Tran Bao Toan have been called up to represent the U-23 Vietnam team at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. So they remain unavailable for selection.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Nguyen Duc Viet, Tran Bao Toan.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Predicted XIs

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Tomoki Iwata; Kota Watanabe, Elber, Anderson Lopes; Kota Mizunuma.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (4-3-3): Huynh Tuan Linh (GK); Kim Dong-Su, Le Van Son, A Hoang, Nguyen Huu Tuan; Luong Xuan Truong, Tran Minh Vuong, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Washington Brandao.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai Prediction

Yokohama have hit top form at the moment, with two wins in a row, while HAGL also played well in the 1-1 draw last time around.

On paper, the J1 League side appear to have the upper hand and could exert their dominance on the pitch as well. A comfortable win for Marinos should be on the cards.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

