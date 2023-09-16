Yokohama F. Marinos vs Incheon United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023

Yokohama F. Marinos will entertain Incheon United at the Nissan Stadium in the AFC Champions League group-stage campaign opener on Tuesday.

The hosts won the J League last season and booked a direct spot in the group stage. They made it past the group stage last season but were eliminated from the round of 16 by fellow J League side Vissel Kobe.

The visitors have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in history. They finished fourth in the K League 1 last season and earned a place in the playoffs. They faced a Vietnamese team Hai Phong in playoffs, recording a 3-1 win.

The match went into extra time as Yuri Mamute's fifth-minute strike was canceled out by Incheon's Seong-Hoon Cheon. Hernandes Rodrigues and Gerso Fernandes scored in the second half of extra time to help the visitors seal their place in the main event.

The other two teams in Group G of the competition are Kaya FC from the Philippines and Shandong Taishan, the Chinese FA Cup winners.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Incheon United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. The hosts have faced South Korean teams before but the visitors will take on a Japanese team for the first time in a competitive meeting.

In their 11 meetings against South Korean opponents, the hosts have secured five wins, suffered four defeats and two draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last five games, recording three wins.

Yokohama have suffered three defeats and recorded three wins in their last six home games in the Champions League.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Incheon United Prediction

Marinos have endured a poor run of form recently, with three defeats in their last five games. They are unbeaten in their last two games though and will look to continue that form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last four home outings, recording three wins while scoring eight goals and conceding just three goals in that period.

Incheon are in the Champions League for the first time and the nerves might get the better of them in this match. They head into the match in good form, suffering just one defeat in their last six games. They have an even better record in their travels, suffering just one defeat in their last eight away games.

The hosts will play their second game in four days while this will be the second match in three days for the visitors. So fatigue will be a factor in this match.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to kick-start their campaign with a draw.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-1 Incheon United

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Incheon United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Lopes to score or assist any time - Yes