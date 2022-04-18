Yokohama F. Marinos vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Yokohama F. Marinos and Jeonbuk Motors will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Marinos come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Hoang Anh Gia Lai on Saturday. Leonardo Pereira scored a brace to guide the Japanese outfit to the win.

Jeonbuk Motors played out a goalless draw with Australian outfit Sydney FC and will be eager to register their first win of the competition.

The South Korean side currently occupy second spot in Group H, while Yokohama F. Marinos top the standings.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on four previous occasions on the continent. Yokohama F. Marinos have been the superior side with three wins to their name. Jeonbuk Motors secured a 3-0 win in their first meeting in February 2014.

Their most recent clash came in December 2020 when Marinos ran riot in a 4-1 home victory.

Both sides have managed three wins from their last five matches in all competitions, with Yokohama losing one, while Jeonbuk played out two draws in this sequence.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Japanese outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors

Gustavo, Moon-hwan Kim, Bum-keun Song and Ja-ryong Koo are all unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Gustavo, Moon-hwan Kim, Bum-keun Song, Ja-ryong Koo

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Katsuya Nagato, Dudu, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Tomoki Iwata, Takuya Kida; Teruhito Nakagawa, Kaina Yoshio; Leonardo Pereira

Jeonbuk Motors (3-4-3): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Choi Bo-kyung, Jin-Seop Park; Takahiro Kunimoto, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-Kyu, Lee You-hyeon; Kim Bo-kyung, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Modou Barrow

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos are the favorites in the game and will want to secure their second win to put them in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

They will, however, face a stern test against Jeonbuk Motors. The South Koreans have enough quality to get something out of the game and are likely to push Marinos to the limit. However, we are backing Kevin Muscat's side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Jeonbuk Motors

Edited by Peter P