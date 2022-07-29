Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kashima Antlers take on Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Yokohama F. Marinos are at the top of the J1 League standings and have been in exceptional form in recent weeks. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Sagan Tosu in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this year. The Antlers played out a 1-1 draw against Vissel Kobe last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have a good record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 22 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams. Yokohama F. Marinos have managed 15 victories against the Antlers and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Yokohama F. Marinos. Kashima Antlers were poor on the day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: D-D-W-W-W

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: D-D-D-W-D

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Anderson Lopes has served his suspension and will be available for selection against Kashima Antlers. Ryo Miyaichi is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ryo Miyaichi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kashima Antlers

Ryotari Araki and Shintaro Nago are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kim Min-Tae was sent off against Vissel Kobe last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Ryotari Araki, Shintaro Nago, Yuta Matsumura

Suspended: Kim Min-Tae

Unavailable: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Takuma Nishimura, Tomoki Iwata, Kota Watanabe; Elber, Kota Mizunuma, Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-Tae; Koki Anzai, Ikuma Sekigawa, Kento Misao, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Diego Pituca, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in impressive form over the course of their campaign and are the favourites to win their league title. The hosts have been subdued in their last two games and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Kashima Antlers can pack a punch on their day and have been impressive against Yokohama F. Marinos in the past. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-2 Kashima Antlers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far