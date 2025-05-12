Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Yokohama F Marinos and Kashiwa Reysol will square off in a J1 League matchday 14 clash on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will take place at the Nissan Stadium.
The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Cerezo Osaka over the weekend. Rafael Ratao's 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Raysol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Okayama. Mao Hosoya stepped off the bench to break the deadlock in the 76th minute while Diego doubled their lead in the 90th minute.
The victory saw them climb to second spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 15 games. Marinos are bottom of the table with just eight points to their name.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Yokohama F Marinos have 42 wins from the last 94 head-to-head games. Kashiwa Reysol were victorious 37 times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Reysol claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Marinos are winless in their last nine games across competitions (seven losses).
- Reysol are unbeaten in their last 12 competitive games (seven wins).
- The home side on the day has won each of the last six head-to-head games.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Prediction
Yokohama F Marinos have made a terrible start to the season and already have relegation concerns at this early stage. They are eight points away from safety and have lost their last five games on the bounce. Patrick Kisnorbo's side have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games across competitions.
Kashiwa Reysol, for their part, are in the title race and are four points off table-toppers Kashima Antlers. They are unbeaten in their last nine away games across competitions, winning each of the last three on the bounce.
We are backing the gold-and-blask to keep this run going with a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 0-1 Kashiwa
Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Kashiwa Reysol to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals