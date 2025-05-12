Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Yokohama F Marinos and Kashiwa Reysol will square off in a J1 League matchday 14 clash on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will take place at the Nissan Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Cerezo Osaka over the weekend. Rafael Ratao's 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Raysol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Okayama. Mao Hosoya stepped off the bench to break the deadlock in the 76th minute while Diego doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

The victory saw them climb to second spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 15 games. Marinos are bottom of the table with just eight points to their name.

Ad

Trending

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yokohama F Marinos have 42 wins from the last 94 head-to-head games. Kashiwa Reysol were victorious 37 times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Reysol claimed a 1-0 home win.

Marinos are winless in their last nine games across competitions (seven losses).

Reysol are unbeaten in their last 12 competitive games (seven wins).

The home side on the day has won each of the last six head-to-head games.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Prediction

Yokohama F Marinos have made a terrible start to the season and already have relegation concerns at this early stage. They are eight points away from safety and have lost their last five games on the bounce. Patrick Kisnorbo's side have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games across competitions.

Kashiwa Reysol, for their part, are in the title race and are four points off table-toppers Kashima Antlers. They are unbeaten in their last nine away games across competitions, winning each of the last three on the bounce.

Ad

We are backing the gold-and-blask to keep this run going with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 0-1 Kashiwa

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kashiwa Reysol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More