Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023

Yokohama F. Marinos will host Kashiwa Reysol at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023 J1 League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a solid league campaign and will fancy themselves title contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They picked up a 3-2 victory over 10-man FC Tokyo in their last league outing before beating fourth-tier outfit Briobecca Urayasu 2-0 in the Emperor Cup on Wednesday.

Yokohama FM sit second in the J1 League standings with 33 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Kashiwa, meanwhile, have endured a rather torrid league season so far and find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 5-4 by Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in a dramatic league clash at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium last weekend.

The visitors sit 17th in the table with 12 points from 16 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Yokohama FM and Kashiwa. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Yokohama FM are one of two teams in the Japanese top-flight this season yet to lose on home turf.

Kashiwa have picked up five points on the road in the league this season. Only Avispa Fukuoka (3) have picked up fewer.

The Marinos are the second-highest-scoring side in the J1 League this season with a goal tally of 33.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Yokohama FM are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. They have performed brilliantly on home turf this season and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Kashiwa's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just one away game all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Yokohama FM

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

