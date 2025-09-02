Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Kashiwa Reysol return to action in the J League Cup when they take on Yokohama F Marinos in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first cup meeting between the two teams since October 2020, when Ricardo Rodriguez’s men picked up a 1-0 victory in their semi-final clash.

Ad

Yokohama F Marinos were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Vissel Kobe in their J1 League matchup.

Before that, Hideo Oshima’s side were unbeaten in five of their six league matches, picking up three wins and two draws while scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Having reached the J. League Cup semi-finals last season, Yokohama F Marinos will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they get underway in the 2025 cup campaign.

Ad

Trending

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, have enjoyed a stellar cup run so far, knocking out Namazu, Fukushima United, Yamaguchi and Tokyo Verdy to reach the quarter-finals.

Rodriguez’s men head into Wednesday’s crunch tie fresh off the back of a 2-1 victory over Avispa Fukuoka in the J1 League on Sunday.

Kashiwa, who have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, currently sit second in the league standings with 53 points from 28 games, one point off first-placed Kyoto Sanga.

Ad

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Kashiwa Reysol boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Yokohama F Marinos have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Kashiwa Reysol are unbeaten in eight of their most recent 10 games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since mid-June.

Yokohama have failed to win four of their last five competitive home games, losing three and picking up one draw since the start of June.

Ad

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Pop

The last six meetings between Yokohama F Marinos and Kashiwa Reysol have produced a combined 20 goals, and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Nissan Stadium as both sides look to place one foot in the cup semis.

Kashiwa have upped the ante of late, winning four of their last five, and we are backing them to get the job done, albeit by the odd goal.

Ad

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 1-2 Kashiwa Reysol

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashiwa Reysol to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More