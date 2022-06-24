Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Yokohama F. Marinos are back in action with another important J1 League fixture as they take on Kashiwa Reysol at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Kashiwa Reysol are currently in fourth place in the J1 League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Tokushima Vortis to a 2-1 victory in the Emperor's Cup this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The league leaders crashed out of the Emperor's Cup at the hands of Tochigi SC in their previous game and will need to make amends this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have a surprisingly impressive record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 17 of the 39 matches played between the two teams. Yokohama F. Marinos have managed 12 victories against Kashiwa Reysol and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Kashiwa Reysol. Yokohama F. Marinos finished the game with ten men and will need to present a more disciplined front this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: W-W-W-L-D

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: W-W-W-D-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Anderson Lopes is serving a six-game suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Takuya Kida and Ryuta Koike are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Takuya Kida, Ryuta Koike

Suspended: Anderson Lopes

Unavailable: None

Kashiwa Reysol

Douglas remains an injury concern for Kashiwa Reysol and will not feature in the game. Emerson Santos is facing issues with his work permit and Keiya Shiihashi is set to serve a yellow-card suspension this weekend.

Injured: Douglas

Suspended: Keiya Shiihashi

Unavailable: Emerson Santos

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Takuma Nishimura, Tomoki Iwata, Kota Watanabe; Elber, Kota Mizunuma, Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kenta Matsumoto; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Masatoshi Mihara, Matheus Savio, Sachiro Toshima; Kaito Mori, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in impressive form this season and will look to stamp their authority on the title race. The hosts missed out on the league title last year and will need to build on their one-point lead at the top of the table in the coming weeks.

Kashiwa Reysol can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Yokohama F. Marinos on several occasions in the past. The home side have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Kashiwa Reysol

