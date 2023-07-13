Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama F. Marinos lock horns with Kawasaki Frontale in an important clash at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Preview

Kawasaki Frontale are currently in ninth place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Mito HollyHock to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Machida Zelvia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have a good record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 18 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama F. Marinos' 15 victories.

Yokohama F. Marinos' Anderson Lopes has been the most prolific player in the J1 League this season and has scored 15 goals in the competition so far.

After a winless run of two matches on the trot in the J1 League, Kawasaki Frontale managed to win their previous game in the competition against Yokohama FC by a comfortable 3-0 margin.

Yokohama F. Marinos were on a winning streak of seven matches in all competitions before their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Machida Zelvia in the Emperor's Cup this week.

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently the most prolific team in the J1 League and have scored an impressive 44 goals in their 20 games.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in stellar form this season and are currently the favourites to win the J1 League title. Anderson Lopes has been sensational for the league leaders this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale have a good record at the Nissan Stadium but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Yokohama F. Marinos are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Kawasaki Frontale to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Lopes to score - Yes

