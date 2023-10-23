Yokohama F Marinos vs Kaya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2023

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Kaya to the Nissan Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 4-2 home loss against Incheon in their campaign opener last month and returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away win over Shandong Taishan last time around. Kota Mizunuma scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute thanks to Elber's assist and they had a goal overruled by VAR in the second half.

The visitors have endured a poor start to their campaign and have suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games. After a 3-1 loss to Shandong Taishan in their campaign opener, they were hammered 4-0 by Incheon in their previous outing.

Both teams recorded wins in their first game following the international break, with the hosts defeating Consadole Sapporo 4-1 in the J League and the visitors recording a 2-1 win over Stallions in the first leg of the PFL Cup semi-finals.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kaya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met a team from the Philippines once and this will be the first meeting against a Japanese team for the visitors.

Yokohama F. Marinos met the Phillippines Air Force FC in the first round of the erstwhile Asian Cup Winners' Cup, recording wins in both legs.

Kaya have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding seven goals in two games, with only Hanoi conceding more (10) in these games. They have conceded just one goal in these games as well.

The hosts have scored three goals in two games while conceding four times.

The visitors have suffered nine consecutive defeats in the Champions League.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kaya Prediction

Marinos have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring six times while conceding three times in that period. They have won two games in a row at home and will look to continue that form in this match. They have lost three of their last five home games in the Champions League, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions, with both defeats in that period coming in the Champions League. They have lost their last five away games in the competition, scoring just twice while conceding 16 times.

They have never met a Japanese team in competitive action and the hosts have a 100% record in two meetings against Filipino opponents. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 3-1 Kaya

Yokohama F Marinos vs Kaya Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Elber to score or assist any time - Yes