Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos will invite Nagoya Grampus to Nissan Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. The hosts have won four of their 23 league games and are at the bottom of the league standings. Nagoya have seven wins and are 14th in the league table with 28 points.

The Marinos returned to winning ways after five games in their previous outing, recording a 1-0 away triumph over local rivals Yokohama. Anderson Lopes scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. In their previous league outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Tokyo Verdy. They bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph over Roasso Kumamoto in the Emperor's Cup third round on Wednesday. Kasper Junker broke the deadlock in the first half, and Yuya Asano restored their lead in the 85th minute.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 84 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 34-30 lead in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

Nagoya secured a league double over the Marinos last season and continued that form with a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in April.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Marinos have seen conclusive results in their last nine home games in all competitions, suffering eight losses.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away games in the J1 League. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The Marinos will play for the first time after two weeks and will be well-rested here. Notably, they have lost six of their last seven J1 League home games, failing to score in four, which is a cause for concern.

Grampus have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, with that loss registered away from home. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture, recording two consecutive wins. They have scored at least two goals in five of the last six meetings against the Marinos.

The visitors have won four of their last five meetings against the Marinos, keeping two consecutive clean sheets, and considering their recent form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-2 Nagoya Grampus

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nagoya Grampus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

