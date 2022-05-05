Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Yokohama F. Marinos will resume their J1 League campaign with a home game against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday.

Yokohama had a successful run in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. They held Jeonbuk to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to book their place in the knockouts They are the joint top-scorers in the league alongside leaders Kashima Antlers, whom they trail them by seven points with a game in hand.

Nagoya Grampus, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous league game by Kyoto Sanga.

Yokohama will play for the first time in over a month in the league and will look to build on their solid AFC Champions League campaign with a win.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En



Check out the full Meiji Yasuda J1 League table after Matchweek 11!



J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved The Antlers take a five-point lead at the top, Frontale sit in second with a game in hand, and Reysol are up to third!Check out the full Meiji Yasuda J1 League table after Matchweek 11!J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved #JLEAGUE The Antlers take a five-point lead at the top, Frontale sit in second with a game in hand, and Reysol are up to third!Check out the full Meiji Yasuda J1 League table after Matchweek 11!© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved #JLEAGUE https://t.co/6y5nUn11VT

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 75 times across competitions. Yokohama have been the better team against their western rivals, enjoying a 31-26 lead in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with Yokohama securing three wins and Nagoya two. They last crossed paths in a league fixture at the Toyota Stadium in September last season, which Nagoya won 2-1.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-D.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yusuke Nishida is the only doubt for this game, having not featured in the AFC Champions League in April.

Injury: None.

Unavailable: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: None.

Nagoya Grampus

Kazuki Nagasawa is out with a muscle injury since April. He was taken off the field in a J League Cup fixture and hasn't played since then. Jakub Swierczok, meanwhile, remains suspended after failing a doping test last year.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Jakub Swierczok.

Unavailable: None.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Tomoki Iwata; Takuma Nishimura, Elber, Anderson Lopes; Kota Mizunuma.

Nagoya Grampus (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Haruya Fujii, Shonnosuke Nakatani, Ryoya Morishita; Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki; Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani, Mateus; Yuki Soma.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Yokohama have the best-attacking record in the league, with 17 goals in ten games. They also scored nine goals in six Champions League games. Nagoya, meanwhile, have nine goals in league fixtures this term and might struggle here. So Yokohama should eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Nagoya Grampus.

Edited by Bhargav