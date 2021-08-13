Yokohama F. Marinos vs Oita Trinita prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Yokohama F. Marinos will host Oita Trinita on Sunday, with three points on offer in the J1 League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Nagoya Grampus on home turf. Kenyu Sugimoto and Marcos Junior scored first-half goals to fire Marinos to a comfortable victory.

Oita Trinita were on the wrong end of the same scoreline against Kawasaki Frontale on home soil. Leandro Damiao and Daiya Tono scored in each half to help the table-toppers to a routine three points.

That defeat meant that Trinita remained in the relegation zone, with 16 points from 23 matches only good enough for 19th spot. Yokohama F. Marinos still sit in second spot, eight points behind league leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 13 victories from their last 21 games against Oita Trinita. Two previous matches ended in draws, while Trinita were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Daizen Maeda scored a late goal to give Marinos a narrow 1-0 away victory.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with six games in this sequence ending in victories. Oita Trinita, by contrast, have lost three of their last five league fixtures.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Oita Trinita form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Oita Trinita Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Ken Matsubara is the only injury concern for the home side. Takahiro Ogihara has served out his suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be available for selection.

Injury: Ken Matsubara

Suspension: None

Oita Trinita

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Oita Trinita redicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Theeraton Bunmathan, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takahiro Ogihara, Tomoki Iwata, Jun Amano; Teruhito Nakagawa, Elber, Leo Ceara

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-3): William Popp (GK); Yuto Misao, Henrique, Keisuke Saka; Yuki Kagawa, Yushi Hasegawa, Yuki Kobayashi, Kenta Inoue; Naoki Nomura, Arata Watanabe, Shun Nagasawa

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Oita Trinita Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos are heavy favorites in this game and are unlikely to falter on home turf. Oita Trinita have been more defensively resolute in recent weeks but they will struggle to keep out a Marinos side that have scored at least two goals in each of their last five matches.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Kevin Muscat's side.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 Oita Trinita

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P