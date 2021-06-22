Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sagan Tosu prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Yokohama F. Marinos and Sagan Tosu will trade tackles at the Mitsuzawa Stadium on Wednesday in a J1 League matchday 19 fixture.

The home side come into this clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Hojaido Consadole in the J League Cup last week. Tomoki Takamine and Daiki Suga scored second-half goals to eliminate Marinos 4-2 on aggregate.

Sagan Tosu secured a 1-0 victory over Kumamoto in the Emperors Cup with Keita Yamashita scoring the game-winning goal in the 22nd minute.

League action beckons for both sides where just one point separates them on the table. Yokohama F. Marinos are higher-positioned in third place on 34 points with two games in hand. Sagan Tosu are one spot and one point below.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head

Marinos have 12 wins from their last 21 matches against Sagan Tosu. Three previous games ended in a draw while Tosu were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a league clash in October 2020 when second-half goals from Ryoya Morishita and Erik ensured the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The home side are currently on a three-game winless run and need a victory to regain momentum. Sagan Tosu are unbeaten in four matches.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sagan Tosu Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

The hosts do not have any known injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sagan Tosu

Defender Yuto Uchida has recovered from his injury and could be in line for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sagan Tosu Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Yohai Takaoka (GK); Theerathorn Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike; Kota Watanabe, Tomoki Iwata; Marcos Junior; Jose Eiber, Leo, Teruhito Nakagawa

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (3-5-2): Il-Kyu Park (GK); Ayumu Ohata, Eduardo, Seok-Ho Hwang; Daiki Matsuoka, Yoshihiro Nakano, Keiya Sento, Yuta Higuchi, Nanasei Iino. Noriyoshi Sakai, Daichi Hayashi

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

The hosts' recent poor run of form has robbed them of some of the momentum from earlier in the season. However, they still have enough quality players within their ranks to get back on track.

There is little to choose from between the sides and they are each likely to fancy their chances of picking up maximum points. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-1 Sagan Tosu

