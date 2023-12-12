Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

Yokohama F. Marinos entertain Shandong Taishan at the Nissan Stadium in a must-win AFC Champions League group-stage game on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are third in Group G with nine points, the same as second-placed Incheon. Shadong are atop the standings and need to avoid defeat to ensure direct qualification to the knockouts.

Yokohama saw their three-game winning run end in a 2-1 loss to Incheon in their previous outing. Shandong, meanwhile, made it three wins on the trot last time out with a 6-1 thrashing of Kaya FC, thanks to Crysan's hat-trick and a Moises brace.

Yokohama will play for the first time since losing 3-1 to Kyoto Sanga in their final game of the J League season earlier this month. Shandong, meanwhile, have not played this month.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times in the AFC Champions League, with all meetings coming in the group stage. Shandong lead 2-1.

Yokohama's 1-0 away win in October was their first over Shandong.

Shandong have outscored Yokohama 14-9 in five group-stage games and also have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer than Yokohama (7).

Yokohama are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Shandong have lost twice in 17 games across competitions. They have lost five of their last seven away games in the Champions League.

Yokohama have won three of their last four home games in the Champions League, keeping clean sheets in the wins.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

The Marinos have seen a drop in form recently, going winless in three games across competitions, suffering two straight defeats. Interestingly, they lost 1-0 in their only home meeting against Shandong and are winless at home against Chinese teams.

Yokohama have scored 10 times in five home games across competition and conceded just once, making them strong favourites.

Shandong, meanwhile, have not played a competitive game since their 6-1 win over Kaya FC in the Champions League last month.

They need to avoid a loss to finish top of the table. They have a 100% record in away games in the competition this season, scoring five times and conceding once in two games.

With both teams having no other commitments apart from continental competition this season, expect them to field a strong starting XI. Also considering the current forms of both teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-2 Shandong Taishan

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysan to score or assist any time - Yes