Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Yokohama F. Marinos will host Shandong Taishan at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Champions League quarterfinal clash.

The home side have had a mixed start to their J League campaign but remain hopeful of extending their run on the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Avispa Fukuoka in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their possessional dominance.

Shandong Taishan have also kicked off a new season, beating Changchun Yatai 1-0 in their Chinese Super League opener earlier in the month. They then played out a goalless draw against Beijing Guoan in their second match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Yokohama F. Marinos already have a foot in the semifinals of the continental showpiece after picking up a 2-1 victory in the first-leg clash last week, with Brazilian duo Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus handing the Marinos a two-goal lead before their opponents halved the deficit in additional time.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Yokohama FM and Shandong. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won the other two.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Shandong have scored 21 goals in the Champions League this season. Only Kawasaki Frontale (22) and Al-Hilal (24) have scored more.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Yokohama have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last six. They have lost just once on home turf since last October and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Shandong are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last six games. They have won just one of their last four matches on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Shandong Taishan

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shandong Taishan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)