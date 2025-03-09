Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Shanghai Port to Nissan Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Elite round of 16 on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week and the Marinos registered a 1-0 away win.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last four games across all competitions. After back-to-back draws in the J1 League, they registered a 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to Anderson Lopes' first-half strike.

Port saw their winning streak ended after two games in the first leg last week. They had registered back-to-back wins in the Chinese Super League last month. They last made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League in 2020 and suffered a 2-0 loss to Vissel Kobe.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times in the Champions League thus far, with two meetings coming this season. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have a 3-1 lead in wins.

Port are winless in their last four games in the Champions League while suffering three consecutive defeats. They have scored just once while conceding eight times in these games.

The Marinos are on a seven-game winning streak in the Champions League and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Shanghai Port have lost four of their last five away games in the competition while failing to score in three.

Yokohama F. Marinos are unbeaten in their four home games in 2025, playing out three consecutive draws.

The visitors had the joint-worst defensive record in the group stage of the Champions League, conceding 18 goals in eight games.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Marinos have won two of their last six games in all competitions, with both triumphs registered in away games against Port. They will play Port for the first time at Nissan Stadium and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

The Red Eagles barely made it through the group stage, winning just two of their eight games. They have failed to score in their last three games in the Champions League and will need to return to goalscoring ways if they are to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

The hosts have the upper hand in this fixture and, considering their impressive record in the Champions League thus far, we back them to register a comfortable win and progress to the next round.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 Shanghai Port

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Port Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

