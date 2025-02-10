Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos will invite Shanghai Shenhua to Nissan Stadium in the group phase of the AFC Champions League Elite (East) on Wednesday. The hosts are at the top of the standings with 13 points from six games. Shanghai have two wins to their name and are in ninth place with seven points.

Yokohama will play their first competitive match of the year and were last in action in the J League in December, suffering a 2-0 home loss to Nagoya Grampus. They played Ventforet Kofu in a friendly last month and registered a 3-2 win. They are on a three-game winning streak in the Champions League while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors played local rivals Shanghai Port in the CFA Super Cup final last week and registered a 3-2 win. It was a close game and late drama ensued as Yu Hanchao and André Luis scored in stoppage time. They are winless in their last three games in the Champions League, suffering two defeats on the trot.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have played Chinese teams 12 times thus far. They have a decent record in these meetings with five wins and losses apiece.

Shanghai have met Japanese opponents 14 times, recording four wins while suffering five losses.

Both teams have conceded nine goals in six games in the Champions League. Yokohama F. Marinos have scored 20 goals, seven more than any other side in the competition.

Shanghai Shenhua are winless in their three away games in the Champions League this season. They have lost two of these three games and have failed to score in these defeats.

Yokohama have won their last nine home games in the Champions League, keeping seven clean sheets.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Marinos have won six of their last seven games, scoring 20 goals, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have lost three of their last 13 games, with all of those losses registered at home. They are unbeaten in the Champions League since a 7-3 defeat to Gwangju in their campaign opener, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets in five games.

New manager Steve Holland will take charge of the club for the first time and will look to get his reign underway with a win.

The Flower of Shanghai registered a 3-2 win in their first competitive match of 2025 last week and will look to continue that form here. They have conceded two goals apiece in four games in their last six competitive games and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost four of their seven away meetings against Japanese teams.

Considering the current form of the two teams in the Champions League, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 Shanghai Shenhua

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

