Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shimizu S-Pulse prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Yokohama F. Marinos and Shimizu S-Pulse will trade tackles at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday in a matchday 17 fixture in the J1 League.

The two sides come into the game on the back of victories. The hosts were 1-0 victors away to Oita Trinita, with Daizen Maeda scoring the winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Shimizu S-Pulse ran riot in a 3-0 victory against FC Tokyo on home turf. Eiichi Katayama, Valdo and Thiago Santana all got on the scoresheet to help S-Pa pick up all three points.

That victory saw S-Pulse pull further clear of the relegation zone into 15th place. Yokohama F. Marinos are in fourth spot, with 31 points garnered from 15 matches.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 17 victories in the last 37 matches they have played against Shimizu S-Pulse. Pulse have nine wins, while 11 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on 19 May 2021 when Marinos recovered from a second-minute deficit and ran riot in a 5-1 comeback victory in the League Cup.

The hosts have been in fine form over the last few months, losing just one of their last 20 games in all competitions.

Pulse's victory on Wednesday halted a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Yokohama form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shimizu S-Pulse Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

The hosts do not have any known injury or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shimizu S-Pulse

Renato Augusto and Teruki Hara have both been sidelined through fitness issues. Ibrahim Kurihara will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: Renato Augusto, Teruki Hara

Doubtful: Ibrahim Kurihara

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Yohai Takaoka (GK); Theerathorn Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike; Kota Watanabe, Tomoki Iwata; Marcos Junior; Jose Eiber, Leo, Teruhito Nakagawa

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Ryo Okui, Yoshimori Suzuki, Valdo, Elsinho; Elichi Katayama, Kota Miyamoto, Keita Nakamura, Carlinhos; Thiago Santana, Yuito Suzuki

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

The hosts have been one of the most consistent sides this season and have a good record at home where they are yet to lose this term.

Shimizu S-Pulse have not shown any form of consistency and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Shimizu S-Pulse

