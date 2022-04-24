Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Yokohama F. Marinos and Sydney FC square off for the second time in four days as they meet at the Thống Nhất Stadium in their AFC Champions League group stage fixture on Monday.

In their previous meeting on Friday, the Japanese side eked out a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Ryotaro Tsunoda's 80th-minute winner. At the halfway point in the competition, Yokohama are second with six points while Sydney are in third place without a win in the Group H standings.

If Sydney lose this game, they will be effectively ruled out of the competition.

#ACL2022 @TheAFCCL matches and still goals conceded for matches and stillgoals conceded for #ACL2022 Group H leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors! 3⃣ matches and still 0⃣ goals conceded for #ACL2022 Group H leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors! https://t.co/y0djZhbDL4

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all three previous matches also coming in the Champions League. Yokohama extended their unbeaten record against the A-League side with a 1-0 win on Friday. They have two wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Sydney FC form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no fresh injury concerns for Marinos and Yusuke Nishida remains the only doubt as he has not featured in the competition for the club in three games.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: None.

Sydney FC

Sydney FC also do not have any new injury concerns for the game. Chris Zuvela and Luke Brattan are out with ACL injuries, while Michael Zullo remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Bobo played for the first time since the qualifying phase and is expected to start this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC Predicted XIs

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Tomoki Iwata; Kota Watanabe, Elber, Anderson Lopes; Kota Mizunuma

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne (GK); James Donachie, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Connor O'Toole; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Luciano Narsingh; Bobo, Adam Le Fondre

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC Prediction

On Friday, both sides played out a slow game and there was not much threat offered in the final third by either team. Yokohama have scored three goals while Sydney have scored just once in three games.

The game is likely to be another low-scoring affair and we expect both sides to share the spoils here.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Peter P