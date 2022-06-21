Yokohama F. Marinos vs Tochigi prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Yokohama F. Marinos will square off against Tochigi SC in the Emperor's Cup third round in Utsunomiya on Wednesday.

Yokohama F. Marinos finished second in the J1 League last year and are currently leading the standings in the new campaign. They have won the Emperor’s Cup twice, but the last time was in 2013.

Marinos defeated Suzuka Point Getters 3-0 to book their place in the third round. Yokohama F. Marinos are a stronger side compared to Tochigi SC, who are in the J2 League. However, there have been a few surprises in this edition and so the minnows cannot be written off.

Tochigi snatched their ticket to the third round after defeating Fagiano Okayama 1-0. They are yet to win the Emperor's Cup, with a fourth-round spot their best performance to date. Tochigi’s campaign in the J2 League has been disappointing. After 22 rounds of matches, they sit in 19th position out of 22 teams. Although they will be playing in their city against Yokohama F. Marinos, the prospects of victory are not bright.

Yokohama F. Marinos are eyeing the ultimate prize but there is no room for blunders in this competition in which every game is a final.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Tochigi Head-to-Head

There have been two past clashes between the two teams on record. Yokohama F. Marinos won both overwhelmingly in a 3-1 and 3-0.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Tochigi form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Tochigi Team News

Three players have been sidelined with injuries. Defensive midfielder Takuya Kida is suffering from a groin sprain. Right-back Ryuta Koike is nursing a hamstring injury, similar to winger Ryo Miyaichi.

Injury: Takuya Kida, Ryuta Koike, Ryo Miyaichi

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tochigi

Midfielder Ren Yamamoto suffered a collarbone fracture and has been out of action.

Injury: Ren Yamamoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Tochigi Predicted Xls

Yokohama F. Marinos (4-4-2): Yohei Takaoka (GK), Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Tomoki Iwata, Kota Watanabe, Ken Matsubara, Kota Mizunuma, Takuma Nishimura, Leo Ceara, Elber

Tochigi (4-3-3): Shuhei Kawata (GK), Kennedy Egbus Mikuni, Carlos Gutierrez, Kenta Fukumori, Ryota Isomura, Keita Ueda, Sho Sato, Masato Igarashi, Toshiki Mori, Sora Kobori, Ko Miyazaki

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Tochigi Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have maintained a four-game winning run and will look to extend it to five against Tochigi. Although the Marinos are the host team, the match will be played in Utsunomiya in Tochigi prefecture, which is home to Tochigi FC. It’s unclear how much Tochigi FC will exploit that home advantage. Yokohama F. Marinos will likely be unfazed.

Yokohama F. Marinos are expected to win and progress to the round of 16 considering the strength of the team and what they have proven so far this term.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 3-0 Tochigi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far