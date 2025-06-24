Yokohama F Marinos vs Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025 

Yokohama F Marinos and FC Tokyo will battle for three points in a J1 League clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at the Nissan Stadium.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Okayama at this same venue over the weekend. Lucao's 17th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
FC Tokyo, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Gamba Osaka in the league last time out. They went into the break behind to Takashi Usami's 33rd-minute strike and were handed a lifeline when awarded a penalty seven minutes into the second half but Marcelo Ryan fluffed his lines from 12 yards out. Takeru Kishimoto scored the second goal deep into injury time.
The loss left Tokyo in 17th spot in the standings, having garnered 20 points from as many games. Marinos are bottom of the standings on 14 points.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Yokohama F Marinos have 25 wins from the last 59 head-to-head games. FC Tokyo were victorious 22 times while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Tokyo claimed a 3-1 away win.
- Eleven of the last 12 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- The last six games between these two sides have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Tokyo have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (five losses).
- Six of Marinos' last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Tokyo have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six league games.
Yokohama F Marinos vs Tokyo Prediction
Yokohama F Marinos won the league title as recently as 2022. However, they are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap and find themselves six points away from safety.
FC Tokyo, for their part, sit just outside the dropzone, with one point all that separates them from the bottom three. Rikizo Matsuhashi's Tokyo have been plagued by a leaky backline and have the joint-worst defensive record in the league.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Yokohama F Marinos 1-1 Tokyo
Yokohama F Marinos vs Tokyo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals