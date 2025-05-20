Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Vissel Kobe to Nissan Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. The hosts have won just one of their 15 league games and are at the bottom of the league table. Ushi have fared much better and are in eighth place with 24 points.

Ad

Marinos suffered their seventh consecutive defeat last week, suffering a 3-0 home loss to Kyoto Sanga. They failed to score for the third match on the trot and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, recording a 3-2 home triumph over Gamba Osaka. Yuya Osako bagged a brace in that win, including a stoppage-time winner.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 66 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 34 wins. Ushi have 17 wins, and 15 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered 2-1 away wins in their league meetings last season.

Marinos have the worst attacking record in the J1 League this season, scoring 11 goals, five fewer than Kobe.

Yokohama F. Marinos are winless in their last five home games, suffering four consecutive losses.

The visitors have seen their last four away games ending with a scoreline of 1-0, with two wins and two losses to their name.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Trending

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Marinos have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions. They have conceded at least two goals in eight games during that period and will look to improve upon that record.

Ushi scored at least three goals in a match for just the second time in 2025 last week and will look to build on that form. They have won two of their last three away games while keeping clean sheets in these wins.

Ad

The visitors have won their last two away meetings against Marinos, scoring four goals, and considering the current form of the two teams, Kobe are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-2 Vissel Kobe

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More