Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Yokohama F. Marinos will welcome Vissel Kobe to the Nissan Stadium for a matchday 10 fixture in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Kashiwa Reysol on Sunday. They took the lead through Anderson Lopes but a fightback from the hosts saw them secure the victory.

Vissel Kobe played out a goalless draw on home turf against Avispa Fukuoka on Saturday.

The stalemate left Kobe in 14th place, having garnered two points from three matches. Yokohama F. Marinos sit fifth with four points.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 18 wins from their last 38 matches against Vissel Kobe. Wednesday's visitors were victorious on eight occasions, while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when goals from Daizen Maeda and Teruhito Nakagawa helped Marinos secure a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts have won one and drawn one of their three league matches so far. Vissel Kobe are yet to register a victory after three league games.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: L-W-D

Vissel Kobe form guide: D-D-L

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yusuke Nishida is the only injury concern for the home side. Shinnosuke Hatanaka and Tomoki Iwata are suspended due to the red cards they received against Kashiwa Reysol.

Injury: Yusuke Nishida

Suspension: Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Tomoki Iwata

Vissel Kobe

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Katsuya Nagato, Eduardo, Ken Matsubara, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Joel Fujita, Marcos Junior; Elber, Anderson Lopes, Kota Mizunuma

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoaki Makino, Tetsu Yamakawa; Daiju Sasaki, Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Andres Iniesta, Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Osako

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been the more consistent side so far this season and will want to launch an early title challenge.

Vissel Kobe have quality players within their ranks but have so far failed to live up to expectations. We are backing the home side to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-1 Vissel Kobe

