Yokohama FC vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Gamba Osaka lock horns with Yokohama FC in an important clash at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Saturday.

Yokohama FC vs Gamba Osaka Preview

Yokohama FC are currently in 17th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kyoto Sanga in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side edged Kashima Antlers to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Yokohama FC vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gamba Osaka have an excellent record against Yokohama FC and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama FC's paltry one victory.

After a winning run of three consecutive matches against Yokohama FC in the J1 League, Gamba Osaka are winless in their last two such games in the competition.

Yokohama FC have conceded a total of 37 goals in their 18 matches in the J1 League so far this season - only Shonan Bellmare have a worse defensive record in the competition at the moment.

Gamba Osaka have won their last four matches in the J1 League and have scored 10 goals over this period but have conceded one goal in each of these matches.

Yokohama FC vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Gamba Osaka have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and have been in impressive goalscoring form this month. The away side has an attacking side at its disposal and will look to make its mark in this fixture.

Yokohama FC have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Gamba Osaka are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 1-2 Gamba Osaka

Yokohama FC vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

ip 1: Result - Gamba Osaka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Yokohama FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Issam Jebali to score - Yes

