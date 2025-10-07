Yokohama FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Yokohama FC will welcome Sanfrecce Hiroshima to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup semifinals on Wednesday. The hosts are in the semifinals of the competition for the first time and will look to go all the way here.

Fulie saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Avispa Fukuoka in the J1 League. They overcame Vissel Kobe 2-1 in the quarterfinals last month.

The visitors have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They met Machida Zelvia in the J1 League last week and registered a 2-1 home win. Late drama ensued as Kim Ju-sung equalized in the 88th minute and Tolgay Arslan scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

They met Shonan Bellmare in the quarterfinals of the J League Cup last month and secured a 6-4 win on aggregate.

Yokohama FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 22 times in all competitions. Sanfrecce have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 15 wins. The hosts have four wins and three games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their two J1 League meetings against Fulie this season, keeping clean sheets in both.

Yokohama FC have kept clean sheets in their last two home games in the J League Cup.

Hiroshima have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with that defeat registered away from home against Shonan in the J League Cup.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the Sanfrecce keeping two clean sheets and one clean sheet for the hosts.

Yokohama FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Fulie have seen under 2.5 goals in their last eight games, keeping five clean sheets. They have also failed to score in four games in that period. They have won just one of their last seven meetings against Sanfrecce, with that triumph registered at home.

Sanfre have suffered just two defeats in all competitions since July, with one of the losses registered at home. They have won two of their last three away games while keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have won five of their last seven games in this fixture, scoring at least three goals in four, and are strong favorites. With that in mind and considering their current form, we back Sanfrecce to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 1-2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Yokohama FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

