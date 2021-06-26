Yokohama FC vs Shimizu S-Pulse prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Yokohama FC take on Shimizu S-Pulse at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Sunday.

Having struggled for results in recent weeks, both sides are currently in the bottom half of the table and will be aiming to pick up all three points.

Yokohama FC failed to end their dire run of results last time out as they suffered a 5-0 thrashing away to Vissel Kobe.

Twenty-six-year-old forward Kyogo Furuhashi put on a clinical display for the hosts, scoring a hat-trick to take his goal tally to 13 goals for the season

It was the fifth straight loss for Tomonobu Hayakawa's men across all competitions and their seventh in their last eight outings.

This dire run has seen Yokohama FC drop to the bottom of the J1 League table, while also crashing out of the Emperor Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Vanraure Hachinohe FC.

Meanwhile, Shimizu S-Pulse ended their three-game losing streak two Wednesdays ago, when they beat Fukuyama City FC 1-0 in the Emperor Cup.

Miguel Ángel Lotina's side built on that result to claim a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Vegalta Sendai in their league clash last time out.

Yuito Suzuki, Akira Silvano Disaro and Thiago Santana were on target to hand Shimizu S-Pulse the win and extend Vegalta Sendai’s winless run to three games.

With 18 points from 18 games, S-Pa currently sit in 15th place in the league table, one point behind Tokushima Vortis.

Yokohama FC vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-To-Head

Shimizu S-Pulse have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming four wins from their previous seven meetings with Yokohama FC. The hosts have managed just one win, while two games have ended in draws.

Yokohama FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Shimizu S-Pulse Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Yokohama FC vs Shimizu S-Pulse Team News

Yokohama FC

The hosts remain without the services of goalkeeper Haruki Saruta, who has been ruled out with a meniscus injury.

Injured: Haruki Saruta

Suspended: None

Shimizu S-Pulse

Brazilian forward Carlinhos Junior is a doubt for the game after he was substituted with a 61st-minute injury last time out. Apart from him, Renato Augusto (cartilage damage), Yoshinori Suzuki (fractured skull) and Keita Nakamura (medial collateral ligament injury) are all out of the next match.

Injured: Carlinhos Junior, Renato Augusto, Yoshinori Suzuki, Keita Nakamura

Suspended: None

Yokohama FC vs Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Akinori Ichikawa; Daiki Nakashio, Hi-Gang Han, Hideto Takahashi, Yota Maejima; Yuya Takagi, Kohei Tezuka, Tatsuki Seko, Maguinho; Kleber Pinheiro, Takuya Matsuura

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda; Teruki Hara, Valdo, Yugo Tatsuta, Eiichi Katayama; Katsuhiro Nakayama, Ryo Takeuchi, Kota Miyamoto; Akira Silvano Disaro; Yuito Suzuki, Thiago Santana

Yokohama FC vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

Both sides head into this game on the back of poor results and will be aiming to kick-start an upturn in form by claiming the win. However, we predict Shimizu S-Pulse will carry on the momentum from their previous two outings and claim their third win on the trot.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 1-2 Shimizu S-Pulse

