Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Yokohama host high-flying Vissel Kobe at NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday in their penultimate home game of the season.

Languishing at the bottom of the standings with 27 points from 35 games, the Fulie have won only six times in the campaign, with none in their last three encounters.

Another setback this weekend would essentially confirm their relegation to the J2 League.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, are contending for a place in the AFC Champions League group stages, although they must win all their remaining games and also hope Yokohama Marinos drop points for that to be a possibility.

The latter are eight points clear of Andres Iniesta and co. in second place and a victory in their game against Urawa Reds might be enough to see them through.

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Head-To-Head

Vissel Kobe have won five of their last seven clashes with Yokohama, who've beaten them only once during this period.

Even their last encounter, coming in June this year, ended in a thumping 5-0 victory for the Cows, inspired by a Kyogo Furuhashi hat-trick.

Yokohama Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Vissel Kobe Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Yokohama

Kosuke Saito is the only notable absentee for the home side. He underwent surgery in September and isn't expected to return before March 2022.

Head coach Tomonobu Hayakawa might play Kazuma Watanabe alongside Saulo Mineiro to bolster their attack.

Injured: Kosuke Saito

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vissel Kobe

Bojan Krkic and Douglas are the only two injury absentees at the moment and aren't expected to return before December.

Sergi Samper is one booking away from his second suspension of the season.

Injured: Bojan Krkic, Douglas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Yokohama (3-4-1-2): Svend Brodersen; Hideto Takahashi, Ho Gang Han, Katsuya Iwatake; Maguinho, Arthur Silva, Tatsuki Seko, Eijiro Takeda; Yusuke Matsuo; Kazuma Watanabe, Saulo Mineiro

Vissel Kobe (4-3-1-2): Hiroki Iikura; Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryo Hatsuse; Yuta Goke, Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Andres Iniesta; Yoshinori Muto; Yuya Osako.

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have a highly talented squad at their disposal, led by the evergreen maestro Andres Iniesta.

Also, given their recent showings, the Cows should have no problem dispatching bottom-dwellers Yokohama.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 1-3 Vissel Kobe

Edited by Peter P