Yokohama FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Yokohama FC will welcome local rivals Yokohama F. Marinos to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The visitors are at the bottom of the standings, winning just three of their 22 league games. Fulie have not fared much better with five wins and are in 18th place in the league table.

Ad

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five league games. They suffered a fourth consecutive loss in the J1 League last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Tokyo. Solomon Sakuragawa gave them the lead in the fourth minute, but Tokyo scored late in that match to overturn the deficit.

The Marinos have also lost four of their last five games in all competitions. They met Shonan Bellmare in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Élber scored his first goal of the league campaign, equalizing in the 61st minute.

Ad

Trending

Yokohama FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these meetings, recording seven wins. Fulie have three wins and two games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture in February ended in a goalless draw. Notably, it was the first meeting between the two teams that had ended goalless.

Both teams have suffered 13 defeats in the league this season.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the J1 League this season, scoring 14 goals.

The Marinos have failed to score in four of their last five games.

Ten of the 12 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Yokohama FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Fulie have lost their last four league games, conceding nine goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Four of their five wins in the league this season have been registered at home.

The Marinos have registered just two wins in all competitions since March. They have failed to score in three of their last four league outings.

Ad

Fulie have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, winning three of the four games, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 2-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Yokohama FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama FC to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More