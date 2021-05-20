Yokohama FM vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2020-21

Yokohama FM host Kashiwa Reysol at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the J1 League. The hosts will be hoping to return to winning ways after last week's loss.

Kashima Antlers ended Marinos' 11-game unbeaten run in the league with a stunning 5-3 victory despite the away side taking the lead, with Shoma Doi even netting a wonderful hat-trick.

However, Yokohama have a few games in hand over sides residing above them in the standings and can still qualify for next season's AFC Champions League.

Reysol, meanwhile, are coming off the back of three consecutive defeats and have plummeted to 15th place, hovering above the relegation zone by just six points.

With their performances in the J-League Cup also not yielding results, the Aurinegro are winless in their last six games in all competitions and would be desperate to arrest the slide.

Yokohama FM vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-To-Head

In the 24 J1 League clashes between the sides, Kashiwa Reysol have won 10 times, while losing to Yokohama FM on a close five occasions. There have been nine drawn games between the two sides.

The former also drew first blood in their clash back in October, squeaking out a narrow 1-0 victory in Yokohama.

Yokohama FM Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Kashiwa Reysol Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Yokohama FM vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Yokohama FM

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has a fully fit squad to choose from and might play the same lineup which romped to a 5-1 victory in the J. League Cup against Shimizu S-Pulse.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kashiwa Reysol

The away side aren't so lucky with injuries, as Yuji Takahashi is out with a cruciate ligament rupture, whereas Sachiro Toshima is nursing a fibula fracture.

Injured: Yuji Takashashi and Sachiro Toshima

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yokohama FM vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Yokohama FM (4-3-3): Yuji Kajikawa; Ryuta Koike, Tomoki Iwata, Makito Ito, Takuya Wada; Jun Amano, Kota Watanabe, Marcos Junior; Kota Mizunuma, Leo Ceara, Ryonosuke Kabayama.

Kashiwa Reysol (3-1-4-2): Masato Sakaki; Naoki Kawaguchi, Takumi Kamijima, Tatsuya Yamashita; Hidezaku Otani; Shunki Takahashi, Richardson, Yuta Kamiya, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Hiroto Goya, Mao Hosoya.

Yokohama FM vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol are the obvious underdogs here and need a monumental effort to clinch all three points against a Yokohama side gunning for a place in the AFC Champions League.

We're predicting a comfortable win for the hosts.

Prediction: Yokohama FM 2-0 Kashiwa Reysol