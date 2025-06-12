Yokohama vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Yokohama will invite Kawasaki Frontale to the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have five wins from 19 league games while Frontale have seven wins and are seventh in the standings with 29 points.
Fulie have won just one of their last four league games. They returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses last week, recording a 4-0 home win over Cerezo Osaka in the second leg of the J League Cup playoffs. Notably, they overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg and secured a place in the next round 5-4 on aggregate.
The visitors are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They defeated Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 in their previous league outing in May. They met Fukushima United in the second round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday and registered a 4-3 win.
Yokohama vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have crossed paths 29 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Fulie have two wins and two games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the reverse fixture in May and Frontale registered a 2-1 home win.
- The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the J1 League, scoring 30 goals.
- Yokohama are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions.
- Kawasaki Frontale have scored at least two goals in their last six games in all competitions.
- Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the J1 League, scoring 13 goals.
Yokohama vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction
Fulie have won just one of their three games in June, with that triumph registered at home last week. They have won just one of their last 15 games in this fixture while suffering 14 losses, which is a cause for concern.
Azzurro Nero are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording three wins. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in these games and will look to continue their prolific run here.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Yokohama 1-2 Kawasaki Frontale
Yokohama vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes