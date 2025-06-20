Yokohama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Yokohama will welcome Sanfrecce Hiroshima to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. The hosts are 19th in the league table, winning just five of their 20 league games. Sanfrecce are fifth with 33 points from 19 games.

Ad

Fulie lost 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in their previous league outing and bounced back with a 2-1 win over Morioka in the Emperor's Cup second round on Wednesday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by league leaders Kashima Antlers. Shunki Higashi broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, and Leonardo de Sousa Pereira equalized for the Antlers in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Yokohama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 21 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Fulie have four wins and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March, and Sanfrecce registered a 1-0 home win.

The hosts have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the J1 League, scoring 13 goals. Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, conceding 15 goals.

Yokohama have won just one of their last six games in this fixture, with that triumph registered in the J League Cup in 2023.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are unbeaten in their last four J1 League away games, recording three wins.

The hosts have won just one of their last five league games. They have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Ad

Yokohama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Fulie have seen conclusive results in their five games in June, recording two wins. Notably, both wins were registered at home. They have won just one of their last eight home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Viola head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, recording two wins. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their four games in June. They are unbeaten in their last three J1 League games in this fixture.

Ad

Sanfrecce have been the better side in recent games in this fixture, and considering their better defensive record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama 1-2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Yokohama vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More