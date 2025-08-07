Yokohama vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Yokohama FC and Urawa Red Diamonds will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 25 clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at MNHK Spring Mitsuzawa Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in a friendly a fortnight ago. They were two goals down at the break, with Orri Oskarsson scoring a first-half brace. Kosuke Yamazaki scored a late consolation strike. Yokohama will shift their attention back to league action, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to Shimizu S-Pulse.

Urawa Reds, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 away win over Montedio Yamagata in the Japanese Emperor's Cup. They went into the break behind to Shintaro Kokubu's 10th-minute strike. Takuro Kaneko equalized just past the hour mark while Hiro Komori stepped off the bench to score the match-winner.

Ad

Trending

The Saitama outfit's last league game saw them held to a goalless draw at home to Avispa Fukuoka.

The stalemate left them in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 38 points from 24 games. Yokohama are 19th on 19 points.

Yokohama vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Red Diamonds have seven wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Yokohama FC were victorious twice, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Urawa Reds claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Seven of Urawa's last eight games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Yokohama have lost their last six league games on the bounce.

Urawa's last seven away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ad

Yokohama vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Yokohama FC are deep in relegation troubles. They are five points away from safety and their poor form over the last few months does not suggest that they can turn their season around.

Urawa Red Diamonds have not had the best of seasons either, with their wait for a league title set to enter a third decade.

We expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Yokohama 1-2 Urawa Red Diamonds

Yokohama vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Urawa Red Diamonds to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More