Yokohama vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Last-placed Yokohama will welcome fifth-placed Urawa Reds to the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium in the J League on Sunday.

The hosts have suffered two defeats in a row, with their previous game ending in a 2-1 home defeat against Sagan Tosu. They have 12 points to their name, the same as 16th and 17th-placed Shonan Bellmare and Kashiwa Reysol but trail on goal difference.

The visitors have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They were held to a goalless draw by Kashima Antlers last week. They returned to winning ways in the Emperor's Cup second round against Kansai University on Wednesday.

Yokohama vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Japanese rivals have squared off eight times in all competitions since 2007, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins, while the hosts have recorded two wins.

The visitors have won their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring two goals apiece in these games and keeping three clean sheets.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Yokohama have scored just two goals against the visitors at Sunday's venue, while Urawa Reds have scored six goals in four games.

The Reds are undefeated in their last six away games in the J League, keeping five clean sheets in that period. Just one of their eight away games this season have seen over 2.5 goals.

Two of Yokohama's three wins in the league this season have come at home.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 35 goals, 23 more than the visitors.

Yokohama vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Yokohama have a poor record against the visitors with just a couple of wins against Urawa Reds. They have lost four games in a row against the Reds and will look to improve upon that record.

They have recorded three wins in their last four home games in all competitions and will bank on the home advantage to secure a positive result in this match.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since February. They have dominated proceedings against the hosts and, considering their current form, we expect them to record a narrow win while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Yokohama 0-1 Urawa Reds

Yokohama vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa Reds to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Urawa Reds to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Scholz to score or assist any time - Yes

