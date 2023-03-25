Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Yokohama will host Vissel Kobe at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023 J League Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult start to their season, finding themselves rock-bottom in the J League standings and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup. They were beaten 3-1 by Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their first group game, taking the lead just before the hour mark before their opponents scored thrice in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Yokohama have never made it past the group stages of the League Cup in their history and will hope they can end that streak this season.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, have made a flying start to their league campaign but could not avoid defeat in their opening cup game earlier in the month. They were beaten 2-0 by Nagoya Grampus Eight, conceding a goal in either half, and will be targeting victory this weekend.

The visitors have advanced past the group stages of the J League Cup in the last three seasons and will be looking to continue that trend this year.

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Yokohama and Vissel Kobe. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won six times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture.

The hosts have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Vissel have won their two games away from home this season.

Yokohama have played three home games this season, with all three outings ending in defeat.

The Fulie are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Yokohama are on a four-game losing streak and are winless in their six competitive outings this season. They have lost their last five home matches and could struggle here.

The Ushi's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Yokohama 0-2 Vissel Kobe

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

Poll : 0 votes