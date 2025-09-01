Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Yokohama will host Vissel Kobe at the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 J League Cup campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a result against their recent run of form and gain the upper hand in this two-legged tie.

Yokohama achieved a remarkable feat by completing a 4-0 comeback win in extra time against 10-man Cerezo Osaka after losing 4-1 in the first leg of the playoff rounds. Fulie, who have only won one of their last 10 games, are currently two points deep in the relegation zone with only six games to go and will hope to start a good run of results this midweek to progress in the cup and achieve safety by season's end.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are sat in third place in the Japanese top flight, only one point off the top as they continue their push for consecutive league titles, but will need to shift their focus as they make their first J League Cup appearance of the season.

The visitors have only made it past the quarterfinals of the cup once in their history and will be optimistic to get past a struggling side and take a step closer to a first-ever League Cup triumph.

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on 18 previous editions going into this Wednesday's meeting. Yokohama have won six of those meetings, two have ended in draws and Vissel Kobe have won the remaining 10.

The hosts have scored only nine goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have lost three of the last five meetings between the sides.

Yokohama have the joint-third-worst offensive record in the Japanese top flight this season with only 26 goals scored across 28 games.

Vissel Kobe have the second-best offensive record in the domestic league, having only conceded 26 goals after 29 played.

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

The hosts are underdogs going into the midweek clash and will need something really special to get a win. Fulie will, however, hope to force a draw and leave the result to be decided in the second leg.

Ushi will be confident to get a result away from home this week and close in on a League Cup final-four appearance for the first time since 2015.

Prediction: Yokohama 0-2 Vissel Kobe

Yokohama vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors’ last seven games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

