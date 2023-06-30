Yokoyama F. Marinos vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Shonan Bellmare lock horns with an impressive Yokohama F. Marinos side in an important clash at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Yokoyama F. Marinos vs Shonan Bellmare Preview

Shonan Bellmare are currently rooted to the bottom of the J1 League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Urawa Red Diamonds last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The league leaders edged Sanfrecce Hiroshima to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Yokoyama F. Marinos vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yokohama F. Marinos have an impressive recent record against Shonan Bellmare and have won 15 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shonan Bellmare's four victories.

Shonan Bellmare have scored 24 goals in their 18 matches in the J1 League so far - the highest tally among the bottom seven in the league table.

Shonan Bellmare are winless in their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Shimizu S-Pulse in a J League Cup match in April this year.

Yokohama F. Marinos have won each of their last six matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 18 goals during this period - their previous defeat came by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Consadole Sapporo in a J League Cup match in May this year.

Yokoyama F. Marinos vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been the most consistent team in the J1 League this season and are the favorites to win the league title. The hosts have excelled in recent weeks and will look to extend their winning run.

Shonan Bellmare have been in abysmal form this season and cannot afford another poor result on Saturday. Yokohama F. Marinos are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 4-1 Shonan Bellmare

Yokoyama F. Marinos vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Shonan Bellmare to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takuma Nishimura to score - Yes

