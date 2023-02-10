Yokoyama F Marinos vs Ventforet Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Yokoyama F Marinos and Ventforet will face off against each other at Japan National Stadium in the Japanese Super Cup on Saturday.

Yokoyama F Marinos vs Ventforet Preview

The 38th edition of the Japanese Super Cup pits Yokoyama F Marinos, the 2022 J1 League champions against Ventforet Kofu, the 2022 Emperor's Cup winners. Both teams ply their trades in different leagues, Yokoyama F Marinos are in the top tier while Ventforet Kofu play in the second division.

Marinos, who have won the J1 League and Emperor's Cup seven times each, are in search of their first Super Cup title after six futile attempts. They have played one match since the end of the 2022 season, a 3-3 draw against Roma in November. Ventforet got the better of Marinos 3-2 when the sides last met.

Ventforet finished 18th out of 22 in J2 League last season but ran an excellent campaign in the Emperor's Cup. They defeated top-tier side Sanfrecce Hiroshima on penalties to clinch their first title in the competition. Winning the Super Cup would be the icing on the cake, but it is unlikely.

Ventforet have never played in J1 League and have won only one J2 League title in 2012. Their fairytale campaign in the 2022 Emperor's Cup took the nation by surprise. They boast four wins in their last five matches and have list once. “We’re not favorites but we’ll do our best,” says coach Shinoda.

Yokoyama F Marinos vs Ventforet Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yokoyama F Marinos have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five meetings with Ventforet.

Yokoyama F Marinos outscored Ventforet 8-2 in their last five clashes in all competitions.

Yokoyama F Marinos' biggest wins over Ventforet occurred in October 2016 and in May 2011 – 4-0 each.

Ventforet have held Yokoyama F Marinos to a draw five times in all competitions.

Yokoyama F Marinos have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Ventforet have won four times, losing once.

Yokoyama F Marinos vs Ventforet Prediction

Anderson Lopes was Yokoyama F Marinos' top scorer last season with 11 goals. He will look to open his counter as soon as possible.

Motoki Hasegawa scored eight times for Ventforet last season and remains the club’s main threat upfield. Koya Hayashida has been sidelined with an injury.

Yokoyama F Marinos are expected to pull through due to their superior collective quality.

Prediction: Yokoyama F Marinos 3-1 Ventforet

Yokoyama F Marinos vs Ventforet Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Yokoyama F Marinos

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Yokoyama F Marinos to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ventforet to score - Yes

