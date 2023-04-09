"You are 40 years old and I am 60" - Jose Mourinho bits back at Antonio Cassano's scathing 'he doesn't give a sh**' remark 

In a classic display of Jose Mourinho’s feisty attitude, the legendary coach has issued a scathing response to Antonio Cassano’s recent comments about his passion for football.

The Portuguese tactician, who is currently at the helm of AS Roma, is well-known for his no-nonsense approach to management and his relentless pursuit of excellence on the pitch. With his team making it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Mourinho has once again demonstrated his tactical brilliance.

Despite his impressive track record, however, there are still those who doubt Mourinho’s ability. Cassano, who played for Real Madrid between 2006 and 2008, recently made headlines when he accused the Portuguese manager of not caring about football.

Speaking to Bobo TV (via Mirror), the former striker stated:

“He can return to Real Madrid if Ancelotti does not continue, but if Los Blancos want a coach, they will not call Mourinho for their new project. Mou doesn’t give a s*** about football. He doesn’t like to work, he doesn’t know how to communicate or speak, let’s not be fooled by his story."

Cassano added:

“I don’t know how he achieves those results, because it’s just cinema. He was a great coach, but right now he can train Real Madrid, as he can also train San Martines.”

The Italian striker, who was capped 39 times for his country, has never played under Mourinho but has been vocal in his criticism of the manager’s style of leadership.

However, Jose Mourinho was quick to respond to Cassano’s comments, delivering a cutting retort at a press conference (via Mirror):

“Everyone is free to have their preferences and make their criticism, but when talking about others, like Antonio does, it’s different."

“Some of us work in football, he just wants to enjoy himself. Cassano played for Roma, for Inter and for Real Madrid. In Madrid he is only remembered for his jacket. With Roma he won a Supercoppa without playing. At Inter he didn’t even manage the Lombardy Cup in a friendly."

“You know what I won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He might have a problem with me, I do not have a problem with him. I will tell Cassano just one thing: careful Antonio, for you are 40 years old and I am 60, at times Marko Livaja types turn up and then it gets tough.”

The Roma boss made it clear that he was not interested in the opinions of those who did not understand his approach to management, saying:

“I don’t care about what Cassano says. He’s a player who never won anything and he’s now trying to be relevant by talking about me. I’m focused on my job and on leading this team to victory.”

Saudi Arabia offers Jose Mourinho €100 million contract: Reports

In a shock move that has rocked the football world, it has been reported that the current AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has been offered a mammoth contract to take over the reins of the Saudi Arabia national team.

According to reports from Il Corriere dello Sport, the deal on the table is worth a staggering £100 million, a sum that would make the Portuguese the highest-paid international manager in history.

The lure of such a sum may prove too tempting for Mourinho to turn down, despite the fact that the Portuguese coach has never previously worked in international management. The prospect of leading the Green Falcons to World Cup glory may prove to be a challenge that the self-proclaimed 'Special One' cannot resist.

