"You are always tempted a little bit more" - When Arsene Wenger made interesting Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi comments 

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once chose Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The two superstars of modern football have given a new meaning to football excellence throughout their career.
CR7 has scored 931 goals in his career, achieving tremendous success with club and country, including winning Euro 2016. La Pulga, meanwhile, is the most decorated footballer in the world with 46 trophies, which includes the coveted FIFA World Cup.
Speaking in 2019, when both had five Ballon d'Ors each, Wenger said that he is tempted to side with Lionel Messi as he is more artistic than Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I would say that they are so good that it’s difficult to choose – in 10 footballers of the year, it’s five and five, so that shows they are really on the same level. Artistically, Messi is as well a guy who can give the final ball, so he’s maybe more a creative player than Ronaldo," said Wenger (via GiveMeSport).
He continued:
"Ronaldo is more a finisher, better in the air, more athletic, and Messi is the more artistic. So basically you are always tempted a little bit more by a player like Messi.”
Lionel Messi has since won three more Ballon d'Or trophies to take his tally to eight, while Cristiano Ronaldo has five.
What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about his relationship with Lionel Messi?
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he never had a bad relationship with Lionel Messi. The two superstars have pushed each other to the limits of their abilities and have subsequently divided the world into two camps.
CR7 is currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, while La Pulga is plying his trade with Inter Miami. Both players are in the twilight of their careers, but their rivalry has shown no signs of diminishing.
Speaking earlier this year to La Sexta, as cited by The Hindustan Times, the Portuguese suggested that the world may never see such a rivalry again.
“I never had a bad relationship with Messi. On the contrary. I hope so (if there will ever be another rivalry like this), it would be very good for football… but I think it’s unlikely,” said Ronaldo.
Ronaldo's contract with the Saudi club expires in a couple of months and he is yet to sign an extension. Messi, meanwhile, is also in the final year of his contract with Inter Miami.