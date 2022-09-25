"You can never say 100% that they are going to give it to him" - Kaka makes interesting Ballon d'Or 2022 claim involving Karim Benzema 

Former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka believes it isn't a given that Karim Benzema will win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The former Brazil international, however, still believes that his former Los Blancos teammate is deserving player of the prestigious individual award. Speaking to MARCA, Kaka was said:

"I think he is a very favorite although you can never say one hundred percent that they are going to give it to him. Karim is now a very complete player and the award would be well deserved."

Kaka himself won the Ballon d'Or back in 2007 whilst he was playing for AC Milan. The creative midfielder was the last winner of the prestigious "Golden Ball" before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's duopoly took hold of the award. Luka Modric, however, did break their streak in 2018, only for Messi to win the accolade twice in two seasons.

Kaka and Karim Benzema were teammates at Real Madrid for four seasons. The pair guided Los Blancos to the La Liga title in 2012 and a Copa Del Rey triumph a season earlier.

Kaka left Real Madrid in 2013 to rejoin AC Milan. The Brazilian, however, was in decline at that time and would leave for the MLS a season later. He signed for Orlando City after a brief loan spell with Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Karim Benzema is the favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or following his excellent 2021-22 season

Based on the Ballon d'Or rankings for September 2022, Karim Benzema is still the leading candidate for the prestigious honor. The French international will be looking to win his first Ballon d'Or award after finishing fourth last year.

Benzema had a stunning 2021-22 season at both individually and collectively. His goals guided Real Madrid to a league and UEFA Champions League double. The Frenchman netted 44 goals and provided 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions.

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward has also made a good start to the 2022-23 season. Benzema has netted four times in six outings this season. The Frenchman, however, has missed the last three games due to a muscle injury.

Benzema is also expected to lead France's attack at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Karim Benzema is hoping to make his return against Osasuna, the Frenchman wants to take advantage of this forced break and come back strong for the remainder of the season and the World Cup. @RMCsport Karim Benzema is hoping to make his return against Osasuna, the Frenchman wants to take advantage of this forced break and come back strong for the remainder of the season and the World Cup. @RMCsport 🇫🇷 https://t.co/GrgNtgfRKk

The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on October 17, 2022.

