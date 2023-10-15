"You can see he's playing with freedom" - Kieran Trippier believes Real Madrid star can be difference for England ahead of Euro qualifier

England defender Kieran Trippier has said that Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham could be the difference-maker for the Three Lions before their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Speaking to ESPN's reporters ahead of the game, Trippier was asked to share his thoughts about Bellingham and the difference he could make against Italy.

The Newcastle United captain said:

"He can be the difference. At such a young age, with the maturity, the quality and the aggression he's got, he's frightening. It's not surprising at all, the standards he has set at (Real) Madrid.

"You can see he's playing with freedom and the players around him are going to make him even better. The scary thing is he is only 20 years old."

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in July this year, for a fee rising up to €103 million. Since joining, he has won over the Santiago Bernabeu faithful with his impressive scoring form and his iconic celebration to go with it.

The English midfielder has bagged 10 goals in his first 10 starts for Los Blancos, providing three assists to go with it. In doing so, he has reminded Real's fans of one Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a similarly excellent start to life in the Spanish capital back in 2009.

However, at just 20 years of age, Jude Bellingham has nearly his entire career ahead of him. Currently, he looks like he was born to play for Real Madrid with the things he is doing on the pitch.

It remains to be seen how long this continues, with nothing but encouraging signs so far. England will face Italy on Wednesday at the Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reveals circumstances behind David Beckham's arrival

Real Madrid completed one of the most eye-catching deals of 2003 when they signed David Beckham from Manchester United for €35 million.

The Englishman was quick to make the move as he was enamoured by the club and the players that played for Los Blancos.

However, president Florentino Perez has shared his two cents on the matter in the Englishman's new Netflix documentary, claiming David Beckham was 'born to play for Madrid'.

"I know exactly what my fans want, and I knew David Beckham was one of those players who was born to play for Real Madrid... so I did everything to sign him.

"With all due respect to Manchester United, like I said, he was born to play for Madrid... we were able to triple our revenue with Beckham."

The former England and Manchester United captain made 159 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 20 and assisting 52 goals in the process.

During his time in Madrid, he won one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana.