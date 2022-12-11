“You can’t underestimate the best player of the world” – Georgina Rodriguez slams Portugal coach after Cristiano Ronaldo’s tearful FIFA World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed Fernando Santos after Portugal were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo and co. were defeated by Morocco 1-0 in the semi-final of the tournament on Saturday, 10 December.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute with a towering header.

Santos decided to exclude Ronaldo from his starting lineup for the second time in a row. The strategy worked against Switzerland in the round of 16 with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

The Benfica starlet led the attack against the Atlas Lions. However, he could make little impact.

Ronaldo was eventually introduced in the 51st minute of the game. He had one effort on goal, which was well-saved by Yassine Bonou.

The Atlas Lions clung on to their lead, securing Portugal's elimination from the tournament. Ronaldo left the field with teary eyes. In all likelihood, this was the last time the legendary striker graced the FIFA World Cup stage.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN



: IG/georginagio "NO SE PUEDE SUBESTIMAR AL MEJOR JUGADOR DEL MUNDO". Así fueron las palabras de Georgina Rodríguez, esposa de Cristiano Ronaldo luego de la eliminación de Portugal en #Qatar2022 : IG/georginagio "NO SE PUEDE SUBESTIMAR AL MEJOR JUGADOR DEL MUNDO". Así fueron las palabras de Georgina Rodríguez, esposa de Cristiano Ronaldo luego de la eliminación de Portugal en #Qatar2022.📷: IG/georginagio https://t.co/NkAMDgVhiF

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, took to her Instagram to post a message (via Express):

"Today, your friend and coach made the wrong decision. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can't underestimate the best player of the world, its most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don't deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today we don't lose, we learn. We admire you."

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leveled record during FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In a career full of records, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up another during the FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco despite his team's defeat. Ronaldo made his 196th appearance for Portugal when he came on as a second-half substitute.

He is now level with Kuwaiti star Bader Al-Mutawa as most capped player in the history of men's international football.

Squawka @Squawka



196 - Cristiano Ronaldo

196 - Bader Al-Mutawa

195 - Soh Chin Ann



19 years representing his country. 🫡 Most caps in men's international football history:196 - Cristiano Ronaldo196 - Bader Al-Mutawa195 - Soh Chin Ann19 years representing his country. 🫡 Most caps in men's international football history:🇵🇹 196 - Cristiano Ronaldo🇰🇼 196 - Bader Al-Mutawa🇲🇾 195 - Soh Chin Ann19 years representing his country. 🫡 https://t.co/ErxP3b2U0e

Fernando Santos had no regrets about his decision to not include the Manchester United forward in the first XI. He said after the game (via ESPN):

"I don't think so, no regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player. He came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets."

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes